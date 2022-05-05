January 1, 1970   05:30 am

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Siyambalapitiya re-elected as Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Siyambalapitiya re-elected as Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Siyambalapitiya re-elected as Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Thirteen social activists warmly welcomed after being released on bail

Thirteen social activists warmly welcomed after being released on bail

40,000 MT of petrol from India reaches Colombo

40,000 MT of petrol from India reaches Colombo

Cardinal Ranjith agrees with opinion of Mahanayake Theros

Cardinal Ranjith agrees with opinion of Mahanayake Theros

Sri Lanka's foreign liquidity reserves critically low, govt planning new budget: Sabry (English)

Sri Lanka's foreign liquidity reserves critically low, govt planning new budget: Sabry (English)

Tense situation near Parliament entry road as protesters breach barricades (English)

Tense situation near Parliament entry road as protesters breach barricades (English)

Maithripala responds to Wasantha Samarasinghe's allegations (English)

Maithripala responds to Wasantha Samarasinghe's allegations (English)

Court issues an order on the protest near Temple Trees

Court issues an order on the protest near Temple Trees