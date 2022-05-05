FR petition filed seeking removal of permanent road blocks

A fundamental rights (FR) petition has been filed with the Supreme Court seeking the removal of permanent roadblocks in Colombo.

It was lodged by Shenal Jayasekara, a resident of Gampaha area, and an environmentalist named Hemantha Vithanage.

The Inspector-General of Police, the OIC of Colombo Fort Police, the OIC of Kollupitiya Police, the Road Development Authority, Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka and the Attorney General have been named as the respondents of this FR petition.

The petitioners pointed out that permanent road blocks set up by the police in Colombo Fort area and in the proximity of the Temple Trees have violated fundamental human rights recognized in the Constitution by hindering free movement of the general public.

The petitioners have requested the Supreme Court to issue an order declaring that the freedom of movement and freedom of assembly are violated by the permanent roadblocks.

They have also sought a court order directing the IGP to remove the permanent roadblocks immediately.