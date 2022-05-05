CPC limits dispensing fuel volumes to vehicles

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has limited dispensing fuel volumes for vehicles at filling stations with effect from today (May 05).

Thereby, filling stations are permitted to pump only fuel worth Rs. 2,000 for motorcycles at a single time.

For three-wheelers, the limit has been set at Rs. 3,000 worth of fuel.

Meanwhile, the maximum amount of fuel allowed to be dispensed to cars, vans and SUVs is worth Rs. 8,000.

However, the restrictions are not applied to buses, lorries and other vehicles used for commercial purposes, according to the CPC chairman.

The CPC previously put restrictions on dispensing fuel volumes in mid-April, in an attempt to prevent a shortage of fuel and to curb fuel-related irregularities.