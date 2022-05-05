Number of trade unions pledge support for island-wide Hartal tomorrow

A host of trade unions have decided to go on a token strike tomorrow (May 06) in support of the island-wide Hartal campaign to urge the government to heed public calls to step down.

A mass strike action of 24 hours, organized on the 28th of April, also received the support of many sectors in the country including plantation, agriculture, electricity, fisheries, banks, health, ports, economic centres, teachers and principals. It was reported that approximately 1,000 trade unions had pledged support for the one-day strike.

However, as public demands for the government and the President to resign fell on deaf ears, the trade unions announced that they would resort to an island-wide strike again tomorrow.

Many trade unions including the Restaurant Owners’ Association, the Railway Station Masters’ Union, the United Postal Trade Union Front, the Government Medical Officers’ Association, Ceylon Teachers’ Union, All Ceylon Common Fisheries Association, All Ceylon Agrarian Federation have pledged support for tomorrow’s Hartal campaign.

However, several trade unions including the progressive trade unions of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna have decided not to support it.