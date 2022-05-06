Immigration and Persons Registration departments suspend public services tomorrow

The Department for Registration of Persons (DRP) has decided not to carry out daily and public services tomorrow (May 06).

In a notice issued today, the Commissioner-General of DRP said the internal staff of the department has informed that they would not report to work in support of the mass anti-government strike action organized by a number of public sector trade unions.

Meanwhile, the Department of Immigration and Emigration also announced that its public services including one-day services would not be provided tomorrow.