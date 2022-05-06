Bangladesh sends emergency medical supplies to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh has confirmed a donation of essential medicines worth USD 2.3 million (Rs. 830 million) consisting 56 types of essential medicines to Sri Lanka as the island nation faces one of the worst economic crises in its history.

Sri Lanka’s Health Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana stated that the token handover ceremony for the emergency medical supplies was held in Dhaka.

At the token handover ceremony held at the State Guest House Padma, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Health Minister Zahid Maleque handed over a few boxes of medicines to the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sudharshan D.S. Seneviratne, Xinhua reported.

Momen described the supply of medicine as an expression of solidarity and friendship between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, at a time when the two countries are celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic relations.

Meanwhile, Seneviratne said Sri Lanka values the friendly relationship with Bangladesh and is committed to further strengthening it.

Essential Drugs Company Limited, state-owned Pharmaceuticals Company in Bangladesh, and the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceuticals Industries, have each contributed medicines worth 100 million takas as gifts to Sri Lanka, Xinhua reported citing the statement from the Bangladesh foreign ministry.

The statement further said that the medicine is expected to reach Sri Lanka in a few days.

-With agencies inputs