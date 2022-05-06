Bangladesh sends emergency medical supplies to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh sends emergency medical supplies to Sri Lanka

May 6, 2022   08:05 am

Bangladesh has confirmed a donation of essential medicines worth USD 2.3 million (Rs. 830 million) consisting 56 types of essential medicines to Sri Lanka as the island nation faces one of the worst economic crises in its history. 

Sri Lanka’s Health Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana stated that the token handover ceremony for the emergency medical supplies was held in Dhaka.

At the token handover ceremony held at the State Guest House Padma, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Health Minister Zahid Maleque handed over a few boxes of medicines to the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sudharshan D.S. Seneviratne, Xinhua reported.

Momen described the supply of medicine as an expression of solidarity and friendship between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, at a time when the two countries are celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic relations.

Meanwhile, Seneviratne said Sri Lanka values the friendly relationship with Bangladesh and is committed to further strengthening it.

Essential Drugs Company Limited, state-owned Pharmaceuticals Company in Bangladesh, and the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceuticals Industries, have each contributed medicines worth 100 million takas as gifts to Sri Lanka, Xinhua reported citing the statement from the Bangladesh foreign ministry.

The statement further said that the medicine is expected to reach Sri Lanka in a few days.

-With agencies inputs

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CPC still providing fuel subsidies despite incurring losses - Energy Minister (English)

CPC still providing fuel subsidies despite incurring losses - Energy Minister (English)

CPC still providing fuel subsidies despite incurring losses - Energy Minister (English)

Travel ban imposed on Cabraal extended (English)

Travel ban imposed on Cabraal extended (English)

US ambassador reiterates support for rights of peaceful protests (English)

US ambassador reiterates support for rights of peaceful protests (English)

Siyambalapitiya voted in again as Deputy Speaker of Parliament (English)

Siyambalapitiya voted in again as Deputy Speaker of Parliament (English)

CPC limits dispensing fuel volumes to vehicles (English)

CPC limits dispensing fuel volumes to vehicles (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.05.05

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.05.05

Dispensing fuel volumes to vehicles limited again

Dispensing fuel volumes to vehicles limited again

Fishermen from Negombo arrive at Galle Face Green protest site

Fishermen from Negombo arrive at Galle Face Green protest site