Parliamentary sitting commences, debate continues

May 6, 2022   10:42 am

Parliament sittings commenced this morning (06) with House set to debate the Finance Minister Ali Sabry’s statement on the country’s economic situation. 

The sittings commenced at 10.00 a.m. and time has been allotted from 10.00 a.m. to 05.30 p.m. for the Continuation of the Discussion on the Ministerial Statement of the Minister of Finance made on 04.05.2022 regarding the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

