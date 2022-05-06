Train services come to standstill due to Hartal

The Railway Joint Trade Union Alliance stated that currently all train services have been suspended owing to the strike action.

The convener of the association, S.P. Vithanage, said all employees of the Railway Department have decided to withdraw from duties and support the strike.

A number of railway unions have stated that they have withdrawn from their duties since midnight yesterday in support of the Hartal movement.

Also, three trains scheduled for last night could not be operated due to a lack of locomotive engine drivers.

However, the General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways said that several train journeys are currently in progress.