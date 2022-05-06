Probe launched into fake posts on cutting salaries of public servants

Probe launched into fake posts on cutting salaries of public servants

May 6, 2022   12:49 pm

The President’s Media Division says that the notice circulating on social media using its letterhead and claiming that this month’s salaries of public servants participating in the Hartal campaign will be cut is completely false.

“The notice circulating on Facebook using the President’s Media Division’s letterhead and dated 03-05-2022 stating that the May 2022 salaries of public servants participating in the Hartal campaign will be cut is completely false.”

The Presidential Secretariat has not made such notification to the Ministry of Public Administration and the relevant authorities have already commenced investigations into this fabricated news, the PMD said in a brief statement.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Over 10 police officers injured in clash with civilians in Akkaraipattu

Over 10 police officers injured in clash with civilians in Akkaraipattu

Over 10 police officers injured in clash with civilians in Akkaraipattu

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme in Kandy

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme in Kandy

Ceypetco decides to limit issuing fuel from filling stations

Ceypetco decides to limit issuing fuel from filling stations

Speaker blasts MPs over behavior during Parliament session

Speaker blasts MPs over behavior during Parliament session

Sri Lanka's largest island-wide Hartal in decades

Sri Lanka's largest island-wide Hartal in decades

University students continue protest near parliament entry road

University students continue protest near parliament entry road

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's trade unions launch massive Hartal today

Sri Lanka's trade unions launch massive Hartal today