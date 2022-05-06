Probe launched into fake posts on cutting salaries of public servants

The President’s Media Division says that the notice circulating on social media using its letterhead and claiming that this month’s salaries of public servants participating in the Hartal campaign will be cut is completely false.

“The notice circulating on Facebook using the President’s Media Division’s letterhead and dated 03-05-2022 stating that the May 2022 salaries of public servants participating in the Hartal campaign will be cut is completely false.”

The Presidential Secretariat has not made such notification to the Ministry of Public Administration and the relevant authorities have already commenced investigations into this fabricated news, the PMD said in a brief statement.