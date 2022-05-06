State Minister Gunapala Rathnasekara resigns

May 6, 2022   02:26 pm

The State Minister of Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection Prof. Gunapala Rathnasekara says that he has tendered his resignation from the position to the President. 

The Kurunegala District SLPP MP revealed this while making a special statement in parliament today (06).

However, he stated that the President has not accepted his letter of resignation. 

“I sincerely admit that there is no environment to work in these ministries. Therefore, I personally handed over my resignation letter to the President last evening.”

“The President refused to accept it at that time. I made a request to the President and I handed over the letter,” he said.

Prof. Rathnasekara further said that there is no social and political stability in the country in order to function in his ministry and stated that they have to have the mentality and there needs to be stability for then to continue working in a ministry. 

