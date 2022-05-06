Parliament adjourned until May 17

Parliament adjourned until May 17

May 6, 2022   03:25 pm

Parliament has been adjourned until May 17 (Tuesday) by the Speaker.

Earlier, the parliament session had been adjourned for 10 minutes following heated arguments in the House over police using tear gas on protesters near Diyatha Uyana, Ada Derana Reporter said.

Police had used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters near the entry road to parliament at Polduwa Junction in Battaramulla, a short while ago. 

The protest organised by university students, demanding the resignation of the President and the entire government, has been continuing since yesterday.  

