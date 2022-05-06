Protesters block road leading to MPs houses in Madiwela

Protesters block road leading to MPs houses in Madiwela

May 6, 2022   04:49 pm

The road leading towards the parliamentarians’ official housing complex in Madiwela has reportedly been blocked for traffic due to a protest. 

Ada Derana reporter said that the road section from near the MPs’ residential complex towards Kimbula Ela has been completely blocked as people are protesting on the streets in support of the ongoing island-wide Hartal campaign.

This has also hampered vehicular movement from the Pita Kotte Junction towards Thalawathugoda and Pelawatte.

