IUSF protesters decide to withdraw from near parliament for now

The university students protesting near the parliament entry road at Polduwa Junction in Battaramulla have decided to withdraw until the next parliamentary sitting.

Convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige said that they will withdraw from the protest for now and return when the next parliament sitting is held on May 17.

Police had used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesting university students, who had been staging the protest at the entrance road to parliament near the Diyatha Uyana in Battamulla since yesterday, demanding that the President and the government steps down.

However, the students had continued their protest in the area despite the firing of tear gas and water cannons directed at them.

Meanwhile the Parliament was adjourned until May 17 (Tuesday) by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, following heating arguments in the House earlier today.