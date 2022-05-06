IUSF protesters decide to withdraw from near parliament for now

IUSF protesters decide to withdraw from near parliament for now

May 6, 2022   05:14 pm

The university students protesting near the parliament entry road at Polduwa Junction in Battaramulla have decided to withdraw until the next parliamentary sitting.

Convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige said that they will withdraw from the protest for now and return when the next parliament sitting is held on May 17.

Police had used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesting university students, who had been staging the protest at the entrance road to parliament near the Diyatha Uyana in Battamulla since yesterday, demanding that the President and the government steps down. 

However, the students had continued their protest in the area despite the firing of tear gas and water cannons directed at them.

Meanwhile the Parliament was adjourned until May 17 (Tuesday) by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, following heating arguments in the House earlier today. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Over 10 police officers injured in clash with civilians in Akkaraipattu

Over 10 police officers injured in clash with civilians in Akkaraipattu

Over 10 police officers injured in clash with civilians in Akkaraipattu

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme in Kandy

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme in Kandy

Ceypetco decides to limit issuing fuel from filling stations

Ceypetco decides to limit issuing fuel from filling stations

Speaker blasts MPs over behavior during Parliament session

Speaker blasts MPs over behavior during Parliament session

Sri Lanka's largest island-wide Hartal in decades

Sri Lanka's largest island-wide Hartal in decades

University students continue protest near parliament entry road

University students continue protest near parliament entry road

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's trade unions launch massive Hartal today

Sri Lanka's trade unions launch massive Hartal today