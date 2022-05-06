CPC to limit issuing kerosene

May 6, 2022   06:09 pm

The marketing division of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has issued a special circular. 

It stipulates that the maximum quantity of kerosene that can be released to each consumer per a day is 05 litres. 

This circular has been issued in addition to the earlier circular that fuel should not be issued to portable containers such as barrels and canisters. 

Accordingly, when issuing kerosene to consumers engaged in the fisheries industry, a valid letter issued by the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources can be used to identify these consumers and issue the necessary kerosene for their requirement. 

Apart from that, kerosene will no longer be issued from filling stations. 

 

