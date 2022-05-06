Ranjith Siyambalapitiya to resign as Deputy Speaker again

MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, who was re-elected as the Deputy Speaker of Parliament yesterday, says he has decided to once again resign from the position.

It is reported that he is expected to officially tender his resignation to the President shortly.

The SLPP parliamentarian was re-elected as Deputy Speaker of Parliament yesterday (May 05) in a secret ballot held in Parliament.

Nimal Siripala de Silva of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) had recommended the name of Kegalle District MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya for the post while MP Lakshman Kiriella of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) had recommended MP Imthiaz Bakeer Markar as a candidate for the seat.

Securing a majority of 83 votes, MP Siyambalapitiya had received 148 votes in his favour while 65 votes were cast in favour of MP Imthiaz Bakeer Markar.

The vote came after Siyambalapitiya resigned as Deputy Speaker on April 30. After the parliamentary group of the SLFP opted to sit in the House separately, he stood down as Deputy Speaker of Parliament.