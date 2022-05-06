Ranjith Siyambalapitiya to resign as Deputy Speaker again

Ranjith Siyambalapitiya to resign as Deputy Speaker again

May 6, 2022   07:36 pm

MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, who was re-elected as the Deputy Speaker of Parliament yesterday, says he has decided to once again resign from the position. 

It is reported that he is expected to officially tender his resignation to the President shortly. 

The SLPP parliamentarian was re-elected as Deputy Speaker of Parliament yesterday (May 05) in a secret ballot held in Parliament.

Nimal Siripala de Silva of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) had recommended the name of Kegalle District MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya for the post while MP Lakshman Kiriella of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) had recommended MP Imthiaz Bakeer Markar as a candidate for the seat.

Securing a majority of 83 votes, MP Siyambalapitiya had received 148 votes in his favour while 65 votes were cast in favour of MP Imthiaz Bakeer Markar.

The vote came after Siyambalapitiya resigned as Deputy Speaker on April 30. After the parliamentary group of the SLFP opted to sit in the House separately, he stood down as Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fuel queues in Sri Lanka keep getting longer

Fuel queues in Sri Lanka keep getting longer

Fuel queues in Sri Lanka keep getting longer

Ruling party backbenchers set condition for the SJB

Ruling party backbenchers set condition for the SJB

SJB MPs visit Speaker's chamber demanding no-confidence motion

SJB MPs visit Speaker's chamber demanding no-confidence motion

Protesters march to 'GotaGoGama' at Galle Face Green

Protesters march to 'GotaGoGama' at Galle Face Green

Sri Lanka's trade unions launch massive Hartal across the island

Sri Lanka's trade unions launch massive Hartal across the island

Protesting students declare 'Horugogama' near the Parliament

Protesting students declare 'Horugogama' near the Parliament

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana