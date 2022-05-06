President requests PM to resign at cabinet meeting - sources

President requests PM to resign at cabinet meeting - sources

May 6, 2022   09:05 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, with the backing of several Cabinet Ministers, has requested Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign from his position, during the special Cabinet meeting today (06), sources told Ada Derana.

It is reported that several cabinet ministers had backed the request made by the President.

However, it is also reported that certain cabinet ministers have not responded positively to the request made for the Prime Minister to resign.  

President Rajapaksa had called for a special meeting of the Cabinet Ministers this evening (06) to discuss the current situation of the country. 

 

