President declares state of emergency in Sri Lanka

President declares state of emergency in Sri Lanka

May 6, 2022   10:20 pm

A state of emergency will be declared by the President with effect from midnight today (May 06), the President’s Media Division said. 

The move comes in the wake of protests across the island demanding the resignation of the President and the entire government over the severe economic crisis in the country. 

Meanwhile an island-wide strike and Hartal campaign was staged by a large number of trade unions and association today, also calling for the resignation of the government. 

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had similarly declared a state of emergency last month.

On the 01st of April, a special gazette notification was issued declaring a public emergency in Sri Lanka with immediate effect, and the move was said to be in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community as it is expedient, the gazette read.

The public emergency had been declared just a day after the mass protest staged near the presidential residence in Mirihana on March 31 which sparked a series of demonstrations across the country, as people took to the streets against the government.

However, the President later revoked the proclamation pertaining to the declaration of public emergency in Sri Lanka with effect from midnight on April 05.

The government had claimed that emergency regulations and curfew were invoked with the sole intention of ensuring peace and safety of public life and public and private property.

Await further details...

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fuel queues in Sri Lanka keep getting longer (English)

Fuel queues in Sri Lanka keep getting longer (English)

Fuel queues in Sri Lanka keep getting longer (English)

Bangladesh sends emergency medical supplies to Sri Lanka (English)

Bangladesh sends emergency medical supplies to Sri Lanka (English)

Year on Year food price increase close to 50% (English)

Year on Year food price increase close to 50% (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Sri Lanka's trade unions launch massive Hartal across the island (English)

Sri Lanka's trade unions launch massive Hartal across the island (English)

Police fire tear gas at protesters near Parliament (English)

Police fire tear gas at protesters near Parliament (English)

Fuel queues in Sri Lanka keep getting longer

Fuel queues in Sri Lanka keep getting longer

Ruling party backbenchers set condition for the SJB

Ruling party backbenchers set condition for the SJB