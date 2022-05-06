Prof. GH Peiris appointed Chancellor of Peradeniya University

Prof. GH Peiris appointed Chancellor of Peradeniya University

May 6, 2022   11:42 pm

Professor G.H. Peiris has been appointed as the Chancellor of the University of Peradeniya.

He received his letter of appointment from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House today (06), the PMD reported.

Mr. G.H. Peiris received his Degree of Bachelor of Arts in Geography with a First Class Honours from the University of Peradeniya in 1960 and he received his doctoral degree (Economic Geography) from the University of Cambridge, UK in 1965.

He was first appointed to the University of Peradeniya as an Assistant Lecturer and has been a University Lecturer for 44 years.

Prof. G.H. Peiris is an expert who has done much research regarding political changes that took place in various parts of the world.

