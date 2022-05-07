Energy Minister gives update on fuel availability

Energy Minister gives update on fuel availability

May 7, 2022   12:34 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that on an average around 4,000 metric tonnes of Auto Diesel and 2,500 metric tonnes of Octane 92 Petrol is released on a daily basis. 

He stated that more Octane 92 Petrol and limited Auto Diesel will be released until the Norochcholai power plant is restored.

A further 40,000 MT of Petrol and Crude Oil are to be unloaded from ships on Monday, the minister said in a twitter message today (07). 

 

