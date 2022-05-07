Energy Minister gives update on fuel availability

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that on an average around 4,000 metric tonnes of Auto Diesel and 2,500 metric tonnes of Octane 92 Petrol is released on a daily basis.

He stated that more Octane 92 Petrol and limited Auto Diesel will be released until the Norochcholai power plant is restored.

A further 40,000 MT of Petrol and Crude Oil are to be unloaded from ships on Monday, the minister said in a twitter message today (07).