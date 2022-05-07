CPC begins random checks on fuel quality at filling stations

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has commenced random checks on fuel quality in all fuel stations island-wide.

He state that there have been complaints regarding the fuel quality and fuel stations mixing petroleum products with water, kerosene and other liquids.

In a twitter message, the minister said that the license of fuel stations found to have been violating guidelines will be immediately canceled.

Meanwhile certain reports and videos had circulated on social media regarding the quality of fuel at certain filling station.

In response to this, the minister had said that the fuel tanker in question in Narammala has been brought to Colombo for investigations.

He also said the fuel station in Galle has been closed down after initial investigations had shown that the management has not followed proper stocking guidelines.

Read Full Press Release Below...