Buddhist leaders reiterate call for all-party interim administration

The Chief Incumbents of all three Buddhist Chapters today reiterated that an interim administration should be established with the cooperation of all political parties to resolve the present crisis in the country.

The Mahanayake Theros stated this in letters addressed to the President, the Prime Minister, the Opposition Leader and the Members of Parliament.

The letter also points out the need to take immediate action to bring political, social and economic stability to the country and secure the lives of the people.

The joint statement is signed by Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Mahanayaka Thero of the Malwathu Chapter, Most Ven. Dr. Warakagoda Dhammasiddi Sri Gnanarathabidhana Mahanayake Thero of the Siyamopali Maha Nikaya – Asgiriya Chapter, Most Ven. Dodampahala Chandrasiri Maha Nayaka Thero of Sri Kelayanivasa, Amarapura Maha Nikaya and Maha Nayaka Thero of the Ramanna Maha Nikaya, Most Ven. Makulewe Wimalaabhidana Thero.

This is the third time that the Venerable Mahanayake Theros have written to the country’s political leadership regarding the existing crises in the country.