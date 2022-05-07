Leave of all security forces personnel cancelled

The Ministry of Defence says that the leave of all security forces personnel have been cancelled with immediate effect, following the declaration of a state of emergency in the country.

Accordingly, all personnel have been instructed to report to duty with immediate effect, the ministry said.

The proclamation was made by the President via the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2278/22 dated Friday, May 06, 2022 declaring a Public Emergency in Sri Lanka, under Public Security Ordinance.

The Government had claimed that the State of Emergency was declared by the President to ensure political stability which is a vital condition in overcoming the current socio-economic crisis in the country thereby assuring public safety and uninterrupted supply of essential services.

However, the move has come under heavy criticism from various sections including lawyers, diplomats, international organisations and rights groups who have expressed concern over the proclamation.

Sri Lanka is currently facing the worst economic crisis and political instability ever after Independence.