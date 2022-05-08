Trade unions declare a week of protests

The Trade Union Coordinating Centre (TUCC) has declared a week of protests from Monday (May 09).

This was conveyed during a media briefing convened after a discussion held on the future course of action of trade unions.

Addressing the media briefing, the convenor of the Federation for Health Professionals, Ravi Kumudesh alleged that the declaration of State of Emergency in the country is an attempt to suppress the agitations of the people.