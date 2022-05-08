Protest at Galle Face Green marks one month

Protest at Galle Face Green marks one month

May 8, 2022   12:59 pm

The apolitical protest staged at Galle Face Green to urge the government and the President to step down marks one month today (May 08).

The protest commenced last month with the participation of a large number of people including youths from across the island. The protesters, who set up tents near the Presidential Secretariat, are still engaging in demonstrations day and night.

Braving the heavy rains while holding placards, they have since been protesting in front of the Presidential Secretariat, repeatedly demanding solutions for the economic crisis and political turmoil in the country and the resignation of the President and the government.

The protesters also set up a small village at the Galle Face Green premises, providing free food, beverages, temporary accommodation, solar-powered electricity, emergency medical facilities and library facilities for those who arrive there in support of the demonstration.

Now, similar protest sites have been staged in many parts of the island. 

