Sajith sets conditions for supporting an all-party govt

May 8, 2022   01:59 pm

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says Samagi the decision on supporting the formation of an all-party government will be decided based on the response of the President after the meeting with the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL).

He made these remarks following a meeting with the BASL members this morning (April 08).

Speaking further Premadasa stressed that the executive presidency and the 21st constitutional amendment must be revoked for the country to move forward. “The main reason for the ongoing crisis in the dictatorial executive presidency,” he added.

He also noted that the proposals presented by the BASL with regard to the formation of an interim government and the constitutional amendments proposed by the Opposition contain many similarities.

The BASL has proposed the establishment of an interim government of national unity consisting of 15 Cabinet Ministers.

The Prime Minister should be a Member of Parliament who is able to establish a consensus among all political parties recognized by the Speaker in Parliament on the national economy and to enact necessary reforms, it said further.

