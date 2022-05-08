Tense situation during Nawinna protest demanding gas

A tense situation has ensued in Nawinna area after the residents clashed with the protesters, says Ada Derana correspondent.

People who queued near the Nawinna filling station in Maharagama to obtain LP gas had staged a protest blocking the High-Level.

The vehicular movement on the road has reportedly been obstructed as a result of the tense situation.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, a group of people who identified themselves as residents of the area had attacked the protesters demanding LP gas. They had later attempted to open the blocked road.

However, the protesters have blocked the road again and resumed their demonstration.