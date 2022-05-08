Tense situation during Nawinna protest demanding gas

Tense situation during Nawinna protest demanding gas

May 8, 2022   03:11 pm

A tense situation has ensued in Nawinna area after the residents clashed with the protesters, says Ada Derana correspondent.

People who queued near the Nawinna filling station in Maharagama to obtain LP gas had staged a protest blocking the High-Level.

The vehicular movement on the road has reportedly been obstructed as a result of the tense situation.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, a group of people who identified themselves as residents of the area had attacked the protesters demanding LP gas. They had later attempted to open the blocked road.

However, the protesters have blocked the road again and resumed their demonstration.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Manudam Mehewara'program goes to Anuradhapura

'Manudam Mehewara'program goes to Anuradhapura

'Manudam Mehewara'program goes to Anuradhapura

More queues seeking fuel seen in many areas

More queues seeking fuel seen in many areas

PM met with protest during visit to Sri Maha Bodhi

PM met with protest during visit to Sri Maha Bodhi

Protests against govt staged in many parts of the country

Protests against govt staged in many parts of the country

Buddhist leaders restate demand for all-party interim administration

Buddhist leaders restate demand for all-party interim administration

Trade unions to launch a week of protests from tomorrow

Trade unions to launch a week of protests from tomorrow

More anti-government protests organized across the island

More anti-government protests organized across the island

Protest staged on Armour Street demanding LP gas

Protest staged on Armour Street demanding LP gas