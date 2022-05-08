Vessel smuggling large volume of narcotics apprehended off Sri Lanka

May 8, 2022   03:51 pm

A vessel smuggling narcotics substances has been apprehended 630 nautical miles south of Sri Lanka.

The narcotics consignment is suspected to be heroin and weighs up to 240kg, according to the navy spokesperson.

The operation was jointly carried out by Sri Lanka Navy and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

Seven foreigners in total have also been taken into custody along with the seized narcotics consignment.

