Vessel smuggling large volume of narcotics apprehended off Sri Lanka
May 8, 2022 03:51 pm
A vessel smuggling narcotics substances has been apprehended 630 nautical miles south of Sri Lanka.
The narcotics consignment is suspected to be heroin and weighs up to 240kg, according to the navy spokesperson.
The operation was jointly carried out by Sri Lanka Navy and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).
Seven foreigners in total have also been taken into custody along with the seized narcotics consignment.