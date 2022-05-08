AIIB considering a grant of USD 100 million to Sri Lanka

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has stated that it is considering the granting of USD 100 million to Sri Lanka in principle, the Ministry of Finance says.

This was mentioned by the AIIB President Mr. Jin Liqun during a virtual meeting between the senior management of AIIB and Finance Minister Ali Sabry yesterday.

Sri Lanka’s ambassador to the People’s Republic of China Dr. Palitha Kohona and Secretary to the Treasury Mr. Mahinda Siriwardena along with Finance Ministry officials also took part in the meeting.

A discussion was held on the current areas of cooperation and also the managing of the present situation.

At the outset, Mr. Liqun reiterated AIIB’s commitment to support Sri Lanka and stated that he was confident Sri Lanka will overcome the current issues that it is facing.

A discussion was held regarding immediate emergency support to Sri Lanka. Mr. Liqun has stated that in AIIB was considering the granting of USD 100 million to Sri Lanka in principle and that he would discuss it further with the Board.

A discussion was also held regarding medium- to long-term support to Sri Lanka. Minister Ali Sabry discussed the need for forex liquidity support for state banks of Sri Lanka and requested if such can be provided by AIIB.

Mr. Liqun assured that AIIB will continue to work with Sri Lanka and support Sri Lanka in overcoming its present issues.