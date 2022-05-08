Part of High Level Road blocked by protesters reopened for traffic

Part of High Level Road blocked by protesters reopened for traffic

May 8, 2022   06:47 pm

The part of High Level Road which was blocked by protesters in Nawinna area has been reopened for vehicular movement after nine long hours, says Ada Derana correspondent.

Earlier today (May 08), people who queued up at the Nawinna filling station to purchase LP gas had staged a protest on the High Level Road blocking the traffic at Nawinna.

A tense situation ensued after a group of individuals who identified themselves as residents of the area clashed with the protesters and attempted to reopen the blocked road.

However, the protesters managed to carry on their demonstration after closing off the stretch of the road again.

Later, the demonstration was called off this evening after the police assured the protesters that they would be delivered LP gas cylinders.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Patali slams govt for attempts to suppress peaceful public protests

Patali slams govt for attempts to suppress peaceful public protests

Vijitha Herath jeered while addressing a public rally

Vijitha Herath jeered while addressing a public rally

'Manudam Mehewara'program goes to Anuradhapura

'Manudam Mehewara'program goes to Anuradhapura

Sajith sets conditions for supporting an all-party govt

Sajith sets conditions for supporting an all-party govt

More queues seeking fuel seen in many areas

More queues seeking fuel seen in many areas

Story of a mother who battled tough times to bring up children

Story of a mother who battled tough times to bring up children