Part of High Level Road blocked by protesters reopened for traffic

The part of High Level Road which was blocked by protesters in Nawinna area has been reopened for vehicular movement after nine long hours, says Ada Derana correspondent.

Earlier today (May 08), people who queued up at the Nawinna filling station to purchase LP gas had staged a protest on the High Level Road blocking the traffic at Nawinna.

A tense situation ensued after a group of individuals who identified themselves as residents of the area clashed with the protesters and attempted to reopen the blocked road.

However, the protesters managed to carry on their demonstration after closing off the stretch of the road again.

Later, the demonstration was called off this evening after the police assured the protesters that they would be delivered LP gas cylinders.