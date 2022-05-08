Immigration & Emigration Dept to resume normal services from tomorrow

The Department of Immigration and Emigration says arrangements have been made to resume activities of issuing passports with effect from May 09, only under normal service (except one-day service) suspended due to an urgent repair in the computer system.

Accordingly, the applications of the applicants, who have made prior appointments to obtain normal services for the 5th, 6th and 9th of May, will be accepted. Further, the applications of those who obtained a number/seal from the department by visiting to hand over the forms to get the passports issued under normal services on the 5th of May, will also be accepted.

In a media release, the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration Department noted that it is essential to make an appointment to hand over applications for passports with effect from Tuesday (May 10).

Appointments can be made by visiting the official website of the department through http://www.immigration.gov.lk/ or through contact number 070 710 1060.

Technical staff of the department expeditiously is attending the restoration of the computer system to issue passports under one-day service at present and measures will be taken to accept applications for one-day service as soon as possible, the statement read further.

However, the other services provided by the department’s head office, the services provided by the regional offices and immigration and emigration services at airports are in progress as usual.