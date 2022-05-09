Godahewa says PM agreed to step down

Cabinet Spokesperson Dr. Nalaka Godahewa says Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, at the meeting of Cabinet of Ministers, agreed to step down from his position.

He stated this during ‘Mokada Wune’ programme on TV Derana on Sunday (May 08).

Speaking further, Dr. Godahewa pointed out that the President and the Prime Minister are of the same opinion that the country should be saved.

On Saturday (May 07), political sources revealed that PM Rajapaksa has decided to resign from his post during a special Cabinet meeting held at the President’s House on the day before.

According to political sources, President had stated that the Prime Minister and the government should resign because it is no longer possible to act in the face of the crisis that has arisen.