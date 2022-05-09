Litro urges public not to wait in queues for LP gas

May 9, 2022   07:34 am

Litro Gas Lanka Limited, the primary liquefied petroleum gas supplier in Sri Lanka, has appealed to the general public not to wait in queues as the company is unable to supply domestic LP gas until stocks arrive.

The Litro chairman, Mr Vijitha Herath explained that only industrial gas stocks are available at the moment.

Speaking further, he noted that a payment of USD 7 million is expected to be settled today for the importation of LP gas on Friday (May 13) and Saturday (May 14).

