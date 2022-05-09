More roads blocked due to protests demanding domestic gas

More roads blocked due to protests demanding domestic gas

May 9, 2022   10:25 am

Members of the public afflicted by the prevailing shortage of fuel and domestic gas have blocked the roads in several more areas, according to Ada Derana correspondents.

Long queues are still observed in many parts of the country.

A group of residents staged a protest, hindering the vehicular movement on Nawala-Koswatta road at Rajagiriya this morning (May 09). They are urging the authorities to provide domestic gas without delay.

Meanwhile, the Slave Island Junction was blocked by the residents who alleged that they have not received a single delivery of LP gas for eight days. As per reports, the demonstration is still in progress and traffic on the road has been interrupted by the protesters.

