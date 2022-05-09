Ready to make any sacrifice for people - PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

Ready to make any sacrifice for people - PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

May 9, 2022   12:18 pm

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says he is ready to make any sacrifices on behalf of the country’s people.

The Premier also stressed that he has no intention to make the country anarchic for political gains. “My policy is to overcome challenges by facing them. We don’t have a habit of fleeing from challenges. We have set the precedents for that.”

He made these remarks while speaking to the supporters of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) at the Temple Trees this morning.

Further addressing the supporters, PM Rajapaksa alleged that the Opposition is pursuing a political agenda of its own amidst the ongoing economic crisis.

