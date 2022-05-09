Tensions high near Temple Trees

May 9, 2022   12:31 pm

A tense situation is reported in front of the Temple Trees as the SLPP supporters who were urging the Prime Minister not to step down clashed with the anti-government protesters there.

They later had an audience with the prime minister, during which he stressed that he is ready to make any sacrifices on behalf of the country’s people.

The Premier also stated that he has no intention to make the country anarchic for political gains.

Following the meeting, the supporters of the prime minister clashed with the anti-government protesters near the Temple Trees. They destroyed the protest site set up there.

They later began moving towards the GotaGoGama protest site at the Galle Face Green.

