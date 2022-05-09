Western Province under police curfew until further notice

Western Province under police curfew until further notice

May 9, 2022   02:16 pm

Police curfew has been declared within the limits of Western Province with immediate effect, as the tense situation at the Galle Face Green escalated fast following the attack on the protest site.

Accordingly, the curfew order in the Western Province will be effective until further notice.

A short while ago, police curfew was imposed in Colombo North, Colombo Central and Colombo South areas after the chaotic situation ensued after unruly government supporters attacked the protesters at the Galle Face Green protest site.

However, the curfew order was revised later, to include entirety of the Western Province.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Former President on urgent need to form an interim or all-party govt

Former President on urgent need to form an interim or all-party govt

Former President on urgent need to form an interim or all-party govt

Shipment of 3,500 MT of LP gas to reach Colombo tomorrow

Shipment of 3,500 MT of LP gas to reach Colombo tomorrow

President to consider BASL's proposals for restoring political, economic stability

President to consider BASL's proposals for restoring political, economic stability

Ready to make any sacrifice for the people  PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

Ready to make any sacrifice for the people  PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President responds favourably to BASL's proposals

President responds favourably to BASL's proposals

Week of protests kicks off from today

Week of protests kicks off from today

Lanka IOC also limits dispensing fuel to vehicles

Lanka IOC also limits dispensing fuel to vehicles