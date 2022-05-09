Western Province under police curfew until further notice

Police curfew has been declared within the limits of Western Province with immediate effect, as the tense situation at the Galle Face Green escalated fast following the attack on the protest site.

Accordingly, the curfew order in the Western Province will be effective until further notice.

A short while ago, police curfew was imposed in Colombo North, Colombo Central and Colombo South areas after the chaotic situation ensued after unruly government supporters attacked the protesters at the Galle Face Green protest site.

However, the curfew order was revised later, to include entirety of the Western Province.