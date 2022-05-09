Number of injured in clash at Galle Face protest site rises to 23

The number of injured people admitted to the Colombo National Hospital during the attack on the Galle Face Green protest site has increased to 23, Ada Derana learns.

According to hospital sources, three of them are females.

An unruly group of SLPP supporters today (May 09) attacked the anti-government protest site GotaGoGama set up at the Galle Face Green.

They assaulted several protesters at the site and also set fire to the tents and other properties in the area.

The SLPP supporters had staged a demonstration near the Temple Trees this morning urging Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa not to resign from his position.

They had also assaulted the antigovernmental protesters engaged in a peaceful protest near Temple Trees.