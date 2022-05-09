Number of injured in clash at Galle Face protest site rises to 23

Number of injured in clash at Galle Face protest site rises to 23

May 9, 2022   02:37 pm

The number of injured people admitted to the Colombo National Hospital during the attack on the Galle Face Green protest site has increased to 23, Ada Derana learns.

According to hospital sources, three of them are females.

An unruly group of SLPP supporters today (May 09) attacked the anti-government protest site GotaGoGama set up at the Galle Face Green.

They assaulted several protesters at the site and also set fire to the tents and other properties in the area. 

The SLPP supporters had staged a demonstration near the Temple Trees this morning urging Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa not to resign from his position.

They had also assaulted the antigovernmental protesters engaged in a peaceful protest near Temple Trees. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Former President on urgent need to form an interim or all-party govt

Former President on urgent need to form an interim or all-party govt

Former President on urgent need to form an interim or all-party govt

Shipment of 3,500 MT of LP gas to reach Colombo tomorrow

Shipment of 3,500 MT of LP gas to reach Colombo tomorrow

President to consider BASL's proposals for restoring political, economic stability

President to consider BASL's proposals for restoring political, economic stability

Ready to make any sacrifice for the people  PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

Ready to make any sacrifice for the people  PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President responds favourably to BASL's proposals

President responds favourably to BASL's proposals

Week of protests kicks off from today

Week of protests kicks off from today

Lanka IOC also limits dispensing fuel to vehicles

Lanka IOC also limits dispensing fuel to vehicles