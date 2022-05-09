Island-wide police curfew imposed in Sri Lanka

Island-wide police curfew has been declared in Sri Lanka until further notice, the police media spokesperson announced.

As the tense situation at the Galle Face Green escalated fast following the attack on the protest site by a group of unruly government supporters, police curfew was first imposed in Colombo North, Colombo Central and Colombo South.

The curfew order was then extended to the limits of the Western Province.

However, it was later revised to an island-wide curfew order as there is no end in sight to the violent situation.

The unruly SLPP supporters today (May 09) attacked the anti-government protest site GotaGoGama set up at the Galle Face Green.

They staged a demonstration near the Temple Trees this morning to support Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and to urge him not to resign from his position.

Following their meeting with the prime minister, a tense situation ensued near the Temple Trees as the supporters clashed with the peaceful anti-government protesters there.

The protest site set up by the protesters was destroyed by the supporters, who then began to march towards the GotaGoGama at Galle Face Green.

After advancing through the police barrier, the supporters began violently assaulting the anti-government protesters and set fire to the tents set up by them and other properties at the scene.

The police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the unruly supporters of the government.

According to reports, at least 23 individuals who sustained injuries amidst the chaotic situation have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.