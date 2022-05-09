President and Prime Minister condemn acts of violence, urge calm

President and Prime Minister condemn acts of violence, urge calm

May 9, 2022   03:48 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, speaking on the tensions erupted near Temple Trees and escalated to Galle Face Green protest site following a meeting between the prime minister and his supporters this morning, has urged all citizens to remain calm and exercise restraint.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Head of State said he strongly condemns the violent acts by those inciting and taking part in them, irrespective of political allegiances.

He also urged everyone to work together to resolve the ongoing crisis situation.


Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also requested the general public to exercise restraint, although “emotions are running high in Sri Lanka.”

“Remember that violence only begets violence,” he tweeted.

The economic crisis Sri Lanka is in needs an economic solution which this administration is committed to resolving, the prime minister said further. 


Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns as Prime Minister

Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns as Prime Minister

Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns as Prime Minister

Former President on urgent need to form an interim or all-party govt

Former President on urgent need to form an interim or all-party govt

Shipment of 3,500 MT of LP gas to reach Colombo tomorrow

Shipment of 3,500 MT of LP gas to reach Colombo tomorrow

President to consider BASL's proposals for restoring political, economic stability

President to consider BASL's proposals for restoring political, economic stability

Ready to make any sacrifice for the people  PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

Ready to make any sacrifice for the people  PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President responds favourably to BASL's proposals

President responds favourably to BASL's proposals

Week of protests kicks off from today

Week of protests kicks off from today