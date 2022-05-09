President and Prime Minister condemn acts of violence, urge calm
May 9, 2022 03:48 pm
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, speaking on the tensions erupted near Temple Trees and escalated to Galle Face Green protest site following a meeting between the prime minister and his supporters this morning, has urged all citizens to remain calm and exercise restraint.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Head of State said he strongly condemns the violent acts by those inciting and taking part in them, irrespective of political allegiances.
He also urged everyone to work together to resolve the ongoing crisis situation.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also requested the general public to exercise restraint, although “emotions are running high in Sri Lanka.”
“Remember that violence only begets violence,” he tweeted.
The economic crisis Sri Lanka is in needs an economic solution which this administration is committed to resolving, the prime minister said further.
