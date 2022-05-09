President and Prime Minister condemn acts of violence, urge calm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, speaking on the tensions erupted near Temple Trees and escalated to Galle Face Green protest site following a meeting between the prime minister and his supporters this morning, has urged all citizens to remain calm and exercise restraint.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Head of State said he strongly condemns the violent acts by those inciting and taking part in them, irrespective of political allegiances.

He also urged everyone to work together to resolve the ongoing crisis situation.





Strongly condemn the violent acts taking place by those inciting & participating,irrespective of political allegiances. Violence wont solve the current problems.

I request all citizens to remain calm & exercise restraint. I urge everyone to work together in solving this crisis — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) May 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also requested the general public to exercise restraint, although “emotions are running high in Sri Lanka.”

“Remember that violence only begets violence,” he tweeted.

The economic crisis Sri Lanka is in needs an economic solution which this administration is committed to resolving, the prime minister said further.



