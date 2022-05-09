US envoy condemns violence against protesters in Sri Lanka

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka condemned today’s violence against anti-government protesters as officials said at least 78 people were wounded in attacks by government supporters.

She also called on the government to carry out a full investigation into the incident.

“We condemn the violence against peaceful protestors today, and call on the government to conduct a full investigation, including the arrest & prosecution of anyone who incited violence,” US ambassador Julie Chung tweeted.

“Our sympathies are with those injured today and we urge calm and restraint across the island,” she added.