One dead, several injured in shooting incident at Nittambuwa

May 9, 2022   05:18 pm

A total of six people have been rushed to the Wathupitiwala Base Hospital following a shooting incident in the area of Nittambuwa.

According to the medical superintendent of the hospital Dr. Sampath Perera, three of them have sustained gunshot wounds.

Reportedly, one of them, hospitalized in critical condition, has later succumbed to gunshot wounds. He was identified as a 27-year-old from Hapitigama area in Kal-Eliya.

