MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala found dead amidst unrest in Nittambuwa

Polonnaruwa District MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala and his personal security officer are reported dead amidst the unrest in Nittambuwa today.

A shooting incident was reported in the area this evening, following which a total of six injured people were rushed to the Wathupitiwala Base Hospital.

Hospital sources confirmed that three of them have sustained gunshot wounds. A 27-year-old who was in critical condition later succumbed to injuries.

According to reports, the parliamentarian and his assistant had opened fire at the protesters and critically injured two people blocking his vehicle. He was later found dead while hiding inside a nearby building.

Footage secured from a nearby CCTV camera showed MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala fleeing the scene with his assistant, who was armed with a gun.