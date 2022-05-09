Leave of all police personnel cancelled
May 9, 2022 07:24 pm
The leave of police personnel of all ranks has been cancelled with immediate effect, as tensions escalated in many parts of Sri Lanka following an attack on peaceful anti-government protesters.
In a statement, the police media division said the decision was taken to maintain public order amidst the current chaotic situations reported in the country.
Accordingly, all police officers have been instructed to report to work with immediate effect.