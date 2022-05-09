Power interruption schedule for May 10 and 11

Power interruption schedule for May 10 and 11

May 9, 2022   07:53 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request to impose power cuts lasting 3 hours and 20 minutes for Tuesday (May 10) and Wednesday (May 11).

Accordingly, the power cuts have been scheduled as follows:

Areas ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – Two hours between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. / One hour and 20 minutes between 5.00 p.m. and 9.00 p.m. 

Area CC – Three Hours from 6.00 a.m. to 9.00 a.m.

Areas MNOXYZ: 3 Hours from 5.00 a.m. to 8.00 a.m.

 

Demand Management Schedule 10th_11th May 2022 by Ada Derana on Scribd

