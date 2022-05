The island-wide curfew imposed with effect from 7.00 p.m. today (May 09) has been extended to 7.00 a.m. on Wednesday (May 11).

The President’s Media Division conveyed this in a statement issued a short while ago.

The curfew order, declared under the provisions of the Public Security Ordinance, was previously scheduled to be lifted at 7.00 a.m. tomorrow (May 10).