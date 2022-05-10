The resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka has been notified in a Gazette Extraordinary published today (May 09).

The communique was issued by the Secretary to the President, Gamini Senarath, on the directives of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

It was published under Article 47(2)(b) of the Constitution.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Mahinda Rajapaksa had tendered his letter of resignation to the President after tensions escalated across the country with the brutal attack on peaceful protesters by a mob of government supporters.

Subsequently, Cabinet Spokesperson Dr. Nalaka Godahewa announced that the Cabinet of Ministers have also stepped down from their respective portfolios.

Rajapaksa’s resignation comes amid ongoing anti-government protests across the island over the worst economic crisis in the country since its independence.