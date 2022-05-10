Imaduwa PS chairman dies following attack on residence

The chairman of Imaduwa Pradeshiya Sabha, A.V. Sarath Kumara is reported dead following an attack on his residence last night (May 09), according to the police.

He has been admitted to the Imaduwa Hospital with injuries.

The police stated that the PS chairman was pronounced dead at the time of hospitalization.

Meanwhile, the residence of Balapitiya Pradeshiya Sabha chairman Saman de Silva has also been attacked last evening.

Further, two hotels and a restaurant owned by the Ambalangoda Mayor have also reportedly come under an attack amidst the growing tensions.