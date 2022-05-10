BASL urges public to remain calm; assures legal action against mobs for inciting violence

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has called on the general public to remain calm and not to resort to violence against any persons or not to destroy public property or private property of any individual.

The chairman of the association, Saliya Peiris, PC, assured that the BASL would take every possible step to ensure that people who unleashed a brutal attack on the peaceful protesters will be dealt with according to the law.

The BASL also condemned the violence launched by a mob of government supporters who met former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Temple Trees before attacking the two main anti-government protest sites.

The association also thanked the BASL members who arrived at Galle Face Green to intervene to prevent acts of violence.