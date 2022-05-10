Number of trade unions on continuous countrywide strike

A host of trade unions are engaged in a continuous strike action to express their discontentment with the government for unleashing violence on peaceful protesters.

Sri Lanka Administrative Service Association (SASA) has decided to withdraw from duties from today (May 10), until further notice.

In a statement, the association said they are launching this trade union action to deplore the conduct of the government to incite violence.

The association also urged Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to convene the parliament immediately to prevent the country from falling into a state of anarchy.

Meanwhile, the Station Masters’ Union has also launched a trade union action effective from midnight yesterday. They are demanding action to bring stability to the country amidst the ongoing chaotic situation.

It is reported that all trade unions affiliated with the health sector have also resorted to a strike action in support of the anti-government movement.

The national convener of Trade Union Coordinating Centre (TUCC), Ravi Kumudesh said the essential services in the health sector will however remain uninterrupted.

According to the convener of the CEB Joint Trade Union Alliance, Ranjan Jayalal all trade unions in the electricity sector have also commenced a continuous strike action.

Meanwhile, the trade unions of teachers and principals also resorted to a strike action, the chief secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union, Joseph Stalin said.