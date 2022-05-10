Kumara Welgama receiving intensive care

MP Kumara Welgama who was admitted to the Homagama Base Hospital after his vehicle was attacked in the area of Makumbura last evening, is reportedly receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at present.

The parliamentarian was hospitalized after sustaining minor injuries amid the tensions.

According to reports, MP Welgama was later moved to the ICU as a chronic illness he was being treated for exacerbated following the attack.

The driver of the parliamentarian, who was injured in the incident, was also hospitalized for medical care.